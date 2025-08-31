Suspected militants kill Assam Thadou community leader who took part in Manipur peace meeting

GUWAHATI: Suspected militants killed a Thadou community leader from Assam who took part in a peace meeting in Manipur capital Imphal on August 6.

Nehkam Jomhao (59), chairman of the Thadou Literature Society, Assam, was abducted from his residence at Chonghang Veng in Manja area of Karbi Anglong district on Saturday at around 7:30 pm and killed later.

The police said six persons were arrested on Saturday night in connection with the incident.

“He was murdered although the body is yet to be recovered. The arrested persons confessed to us about killing him,” Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police Sanjib Saikia told TNIE.

He added that the police were conducting an investigation to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

A “historic” meeting was held between the Thadou Inpi Manipur, which is the apex civil society organisation representing the Thadou tribe, and some Meitei organisations of Manipur in Imphal toward restoring peace in the ethnic violence-hit state.