Uttarakhand reels under heavy rains as highways blocked, swollen rivers submerge towns

DEHRADUN: Relentless monsoon rains have unleashed a fresh wave of devastation across Uttarakhand, severing vital lifelines, submerging towns, and forcing school children to risk their lives daily.
The state, often called ‘Devbhoomi,’ is grappling with widespread disruption, with border areas cut off and major rivers in spate, prompting an official flood alert in multiple districts.
The gravest concerns are from Uttarkashi’s Cheenakholi region, where children from at least seven villages are facing dangerous conditions to attend school. “A child was swept away on Saturday, but miraculously rescued by villagers,” said Mahesh Prasad Nautiyal, former Pradhan of Cheenakholi village.
“With the bridge broken and tilted, students from Bon, Cheenakholi, Jeevanla, Jugaldi, and Panjiyala villages are literally putting their lives at risk in this extreme weather to reach Government Inter College Bon,” he added.
In Uttarkashi’s Yamunotri region, the town of Syana Chatti has been submerged again as the Yamuna River overflowed its banks, with water flowing over the motor bridge. Panic has gripped residents, as the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam bungalow and a school campus were completely underwater. District Magistrate Prashant Arya visited the affected area.
Connectivity has become a major challenge. Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer Jai Prakash Singh Panwar confirmed, “The Yamunotri National Highway remains blocked at Syana Chatti, Jarjargad, Banas, and Naradchatti. The Gangotri Highway is also closed near Dharasu Bend and Netala, with work underway to restore connectivity.”
The crucial Malari Highway, leading to the China border, has been cut off for the second time in just a few days. Heavy overnight rain triggered flash floods in Tamak Nala, washing away a motor bridge and once again isolating the Niti Valley. This comes shortly after the highway, vital for villagers, pilgrims, and the movement of Army and ITBP personnel, had reopened on Saturday following a three-day closure caused by a landslide near Lata village.
The deluge has also swollen the Ganga River downstream. In Rishikesh, the river breached its warning level of 339.50 meters on Sunday morning and rose further to 340.40 meters by late afternoon.
The Hydro-met Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 24-hour flood warning for Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, and Rudraprayag.
Red and yellow alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall remain in place for various districts, with the State Emergency Operations Centre advising District Magistrates to take necessary precautions.