Uttarakhand reels under heavy rains as highways blocked, swollen rivers submerge towns

DEHRADUN: Relentless monsoon rains have unleashed a fresh wave of devastation across Uttarakhand, severing vital lifelines, submerging towns, and forcing school children to risk their lives daily.

The state, often called ‘Devbhoomi,’ is grappling with widespread disruption, with border areas cut off and major rivers in spate, prompting an official flood alert in multiple districts.

The gravest concerns are from Uttarkashi’s Cheenakholi region, where children from at least seven villages are facing dangerous conditions to attend school. “A child was swept away on Saturday, but miraculously rescued by villagers,” said Mahesh Prasad Nautiyal, former Pradhan of Cheenakholi village.

“With the bridge broken and tilted, students from Bon, Cheenakholi, Jeevanla, Jugaldi, and Panjiyala villages are literally putting their lives at risk in this extreme weather to reach Government Inter College Bon,” he added.

In Uttarkashi’s Yamunotri region, the town of Syana Chatti has been submerged again as the Yamuna River overflowed its banks, with water flowing over the motor bridge. Panic has gripped residents, as the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam bungalow and a school campus were completely underwater. District Magistrate Prashant Arya visited the affected area.