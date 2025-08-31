Why Shikshadoot in Chhattisgarh's Bastar becoming soft targets for Maoists, nine killed in one year

RAIPUR: ‘Shikshadoot’ (young volunteer teacher) deployed in the Maoist-affected districts of conflict-ridden south Bastar zone are becoming the soft targets for red guerrillas who suspect them as informers and supporters of local police or security forces.

As many as nine Shikshadoots have been killed by Maoists in Bastar during the last year amid the ongoing aggressive anti-Naxal campaign that has put the rebels on the backfoot.

Shikshadoots are locally engaged at a modest monthly emolument of Rs 10,000 to teach in around 250 schools that were earlier shut down in remote villages of the districts of Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada and Narayanpur, said an official. The police suspected that Shikshadoots were killed without any warning to them but merely on suspicion of being informers in a malicious attempt to spread terror.

Owing to the Chhattisgarh government’s push for digital infrastructure development, the Bastar region is witnessing a significant increase in installation of mobile towers in recent years. Every Shikshadoot carries mobile phones as a basic need for their professional engagement and there is a strong perception emerging that cellphones are now turning out to be a threat to life for Shikshadoots.