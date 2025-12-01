69 active launch pads across LoC, 120 militants waiting to infiltrate Kashmir: BSF IG Ashok Yadav

SRINAGAR: A senior BSF official on Monday disclosed that there are 69 active launching pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, where around 100-120 militants are waiting to infiltrate.
Addressing a press conference, IG BSF Kashmir Frontier Ashok Yadav said the BSF, in coordination with the army, has effectively dominated the LoC in Kashmir, resulting in foiling four infiltration attempts this year in which eight militants were killed.
The BSF, he said, also carried out 22 joint operations with Army, J&K police and paramilitary CRPF personnel along the LoC and in hinterland, killing some terrorists in North Kashmir and recovering large cache of arms and ammunition including AK 47 rifle, MP-5 rifle, pistols, hand grenade, UBGL, UBGL grenades, Chinese grenades, MGL and ammunition of different calibre.
The BSF has been effectively manning and dominating the LoC in close coordination with Army along 343 Kms of LC in Kashmir.
Yadav highlighted that the G Branch—BSF’s intelligence wing—has played a key role in tracking movements and activities of militant groups and their cadres.
“Our G unit is keeping a close watch on all the 69 active Launching Pads along the LoC, where around 100-120 terrorists have been waiting to infiltrate. Various training camps of terrorists are also under scrutiny of our intelligence wing,” he said.
Despite facing numerous challenges of harsh weather, underdeveloped and inhospitable mountainous terrain, difficult living conditions and constant threats of BAT action, sniping, ceasefire violations and fidayeen attacks, the BSF personnel stand fearlessly to secure the LoC along with the army with full zeal and devotion, the IG BSF said.
Yadav said after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed, specially trained BSF CI/CT teams were deployed in the Gulmarg bowl for providing security to tourist destination along with policemen.
“The CI/CT teams in Gulmarg have been carrying out their task professionally and effectively, providing a secure environment to visiting tourists,” he said.
The IG BSF said the force has taken a large number of initiatives to improve the defences and infrastructure at Forward Defended localities (FDLs) to provide a better operational environment and living facilities to Jawans.
“BSF has inducted new surveillance equipment and weaponry, including the improved night surveillance and warfare capabilities, to prepare its troops for emerging challenges along the LoC and hinterland. A lot of emphasis is being given on training of troops on various aspects of domination of LOC and emerging challenges of infiltration, BAT action and hostilities by the enemy,” he said.
Referring to Operation Sindoor, IG BSF said BSF units along with the Army effectively executed fire assaults on Pak posts and terrorist launching pads along the LoC, displaying strong, accurate and professional response.
“All BSF units of Kashmir Frontier, including its Artillery regiments, carried out heavy and accurate shelling and firing on enemy posts and bunkers, causing huge casualties to Pakistan troops, heavy damage to their forward posts and complete destruction of some of the terrorists' launching pads along the LoC,” he said.
In an important initiative, Mahila (women) personnel of BSF have been deployed on FDLs along the LoC at high altitude and at 24X7 nakas at choke points on roads approaching from LoC, to intercept female couriers and supporters of militant outfits/smuggling networks, the IG BSF added.