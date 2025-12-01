69 active launch pads across LoC, 120 militants waiting to infiltrate Kashmir: BSF IG Ashok Yadav

SRINAGAR: A senior BSF official on Monday disclosed that there are 69 active launching pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, where around 100-120 militants are waiting to infiltrate.

Addressing a press conference, IG BSF Kashmir Frontier Ashok Yadav said the BSF, in coordination with the army, has effectively dominated the LoC in Kashmir, resulting in foiling four infiltration attempts this year in which eight militants were killed.

The BSF, he said, also carried out 22 joint operations with Army, J&K police and paramilitary CRPF personnel along the LoC and in hinterland, killing some terrorists in North Kashmir and recovering large cache of arms and ammunition including AK 47 rifle, MP-5 rifle, pistols, hand grenade, UBGL, UBGL grenades, Chinese grenades, MGL and ammunition of different calibre.

The BSF has been effectively manning and dominating the LoC in close coordination with Army along 343 Kms of LC in Kashmir.

Yadav highlighted that the G Branch—BSF’s intelligence wing—has played a key role in tracking movements and activities of militant groups and their cadres.

“Our G unit is keeping a close watch on all the 69 active Launching Pads along the LoC, where around 100-120 terrorists have been waiting to infiltrate. Various training camps of terrorists are also under scrutiny of our intelligence wing,” he said.

Despite facing numerous challenges of harsh weather, underdeveloped and inhospitable mountainous terrain, difficult living conditions and constant threats of BAT action, sniping, ceasefire violations and fidayeen attacks, the BSF personnel stand fearlessly to secure the LoC along with the army with full zeal and devotion, the IG BSF said.