A new era of nari shakti in Amrit Kaal as national mission

When women rise, the nation soars. In a society rooted in values of equality and justice, a woman’s dignity must be non-negotiable. The Government of India, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reaffirmed this belief by translating it into institutional frameworks through Mission Shakti—our comprehensive programme for safety, security, and empowerment of women.
As the Prime Minister has rightly said, “Our government places utmost importance on ‘Samman’ and ‘Suvidha’ for women.” These guiding words are not mere sentiments — they are the foundation on which the Modi government has built robust institutional mechanisms for empowering women in every corner of India, under Mission Shakti.
One Stop Centres
At the heart of this effort are the One Stop Centres (OSCs), operationalised under the ‘Sambal’ sub-scheme of Mission Shakti. Launched in 2015, these centres offer a unified response mechanism to women affected by violence, ensuring they do not suffer in silence or navigate fragmented support systems. Till date, with 862 OSCs functional across India, more than 12.20 lakh women have received integrated support, including legal aid, medical assistance, police facilitation, shelter, and psychological counselling—all under one roof.
From fear to freedom, from silence to support—OSCs are where healing begins. These centres represent a shift from reactive to proactive governance. Whether a woman faces violence in her home, workplace, or a public space, OSCs stand as a testament to the Modi government’s resolve to support her recovery, dignity, and justice.
Importantly, these centres are located within or near hospitals to ensure immediate access to medical care—a crucial first step in crisis response. Equally important is the universalisation of the Women Helpline (181), which complements OSCs by ensuring 24x7 assistance for women in distress. Functional across 35 states and UTs, the helpline has handled over 2.56 crore calls and aided more than 93.48 lakh women (till 30 September). Integrated with Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112), the helpline bridges gap between distress and relief.
Fast Track Special Courts
To reinforce systemic accountability and fast-track justice, we have established 745 Fast Track Special Courts, including 404 exclusive POCSO Courts. These have resolved over 3.06 lakh cases to date, ensuring that justice delayed is not justice denied. Every verdict delivered, every right restored—is a step towards a just and gender-equal Bharat.
Justice delivery is no longer constrained by procedural delays, and every survivor can expect time-bound redressal. In tandem, we are strengthening the grassroots with 14,658 Women Help Desks (WHDs) at police stations, of which over 13,700 are led by women. These desks foster confidence among survivors to report crimes, supported by trained personnel sensitised to gender issues. The presence of women officers not only instils confidence but also strengthens institutional sensitivity and accountability.
Anti-Human Trafficking Units
We are also tackling human trafficking through 807 operational Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) and ensuring safe mobility through the installation of emergency surveillance systems in railways and road transport services under the Nirbhaya Fund.
These interventions ensure that women can move safely, work fearlessly, and thrive in every sphere of public and private life. This integrated approach is not limited to response but extends to prevention, rehabilitation, and empowerment. Through initiatives like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP), we are changing mindsets and instilling the values of respect, equality, and opportunity.
Through PMMVY and Sakhi Niwas, we are creating systems that value women not just as survivors but as stakeholders in nation’s progress. Sakhi Niwas hostels are giving safe and affordable accommodation to over 26,000 working women—many of them in urban and peri-urban areas, allowing them to pursue their dreams. Our strategy under Mission Shakti is built on convergence, coordination, and community ownership.
With introduction of SANKALP: Hub for Empowerment of Women, we have added a strategic layer to local implementation, enabling women to access schemes through one platform. Over 27 lakh women have benefitted through these hubs, which serve as localised centres of empowerment and convergence.
Violence against women is not just a women’s issue; it is a national concern. Every OSC built, every helpline answered, and every case resolved reflects collective commitment of Ministry of Women and Child Development to create a Bharat where every woman lives with dignity, safety, and pride.
Viksit Bharat
As we enter the Amrit Kaal—the golden era of India’s growth and transformation—the empowerment of women is not just a goal, but a national mission. The vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 is incomplete without empowered women at the centre of it.
Nari Shakti is not a slogan. It is our strategy. It is our strength. It is our future. Women are the backbone of Viksit Bharat—as caregivers, change-makers, entrepreneurs, and leaders. Ensuring them dignity, safety, and opportunity is non-negotiable.
Our journey continues—one empowered woman at a time, one safe space at a time. And with each step, we are building a stronger, safer, and more inclusive Bharat.
Annpurna Devi
Union Minister of Women and Child Development