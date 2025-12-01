A new era of nari shakti in Amrit Kaal as national mission

When women rise, the nation soars. In a society rooted in values of equality and justice, a woman’s dignity must be non-negotiable. The Government of India, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reaffirmed this belief by translating it into institutional frameworks through Mission Shakti—our comprehensive programme for safety, security, and empowerment of women.

As the Prime Minister has rightly said, “Our government places utmost importance on ‘Samman’ and ‘Suvidha’ for women.” These guiding words are not mere sentiments — they are the foundation on which the Modi government has built robust institutional mechanisms for empowering women in every corner of India, under Mission Shakti.

One Stop Centres

At the heart of this effort are the One Stop Centres (OSCs), operationalised under the ‘Sambal’ sub-scheme of Mission Shakti. Launched in 2015, these centres offer a unified response mechanism to women affected by violence, ensuring they do not suffer in silence or navigate fragmented support systems. Till date, with 862 OSCs functional across India, more than 12.20 lakh women have received integrated support, including legal aid, medical assistance, police facilitation, shelter, and psychological counselling—all under one roof.

From fear to freedom, from silence to support—OSCs are where healing begins. These centres represent a shift from reactive to proactive governance. Whether a woman faces violence in her home, workplace, or a public space, OSCs stand as a testament to the Modi government’s resolve to support her recovery, dignity, and justice.