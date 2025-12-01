After Delhi blast connection, Nuh linked to MP cybercrimes

BHOPAL: Haryana’s Nuh district, which is under glare as an operational base of the ‘white-collar’ terror module linked to 10/11 Delhi blast case, has also come out as the nucleus of Madhya Pradesh’s biggest-ever inter-state cybercrime ring.
MP police’s cybercrime unit has traced masterminds of the racket to Nuh. The cyber fraud ring involved over 1000 bank accounts of people in Vindhya and Mahakoshal region of MP, being used as mule accounts to park and circulate fraud money. More than 25 people from MP, Haryana and Bihar have been arrested and charge-sheeted.
“As the investigations progress, it’s becoming clear that operatives based in Nuh are the masterminds of the racket. They sourced SIM cards and mule accounts mostly from MP and used them for their inter-state racket,” said a MP police involved in the probe.
The men in Nuh operated an illegal call centre at a flat in Gurugram, which was used to make calls to people for duping them. The SIM cards, sourced by operatives in MP and other states, reached the kingpins through middlemen based in Patna. The mule bank accounts served as the pipeline through which more than Rs 3,000 crore was routed.
“The funds were actually proceeds of cybercrimes committed in various parts of the country, religious charity money as well as money from unknown sources suspected to have been used possibly for terror funding. Large sum of money was routed through mule accounts to the Middle East,” the officer added. The fraudsters also operated shell companies in Hyderabad and parts of Maharashtra.
“The 25-plus men arrested over the last 11 months have been charge-sheeted. Now we are going to zero in on the racket masterminds in Nuh,” he said.
“Years back it was Jamtara in Jharkhand, but crackdown saw newer hotspots in West Bengal. Over last couple of years Nuh and adjoining Rajasthan districts have emerged as the cybercrime hub,” SP (cybercrime cell) Pranay Nagwanshi said.