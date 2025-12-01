After Delhi blast connection, Nuh linked to MP cybercrimes

BHOPAL: Haryana’s Nuh district, which is under glare as an operational base of the ‘white-collar’ terror module linked to 10/11 Delhi blast case, has also come out as the nucleus of Madhya Pradesh’s biggest-ever inter-state cybercrime ring.

MP police’s cybercrime unit has traced masterminds of the racket to Nuh. The cyber fraud ring involved over 1000 bank accounts of people in Vindhya and Mahakoshal region of MP, being used as mule accounts to park and circulate fraud money. More than 25 people from MP, Haryana and Bihar have been arrested and charge-sheeted.

“As the investigations progress, it’s becoming clear that operatives based in Nuh are the masterminds of the racket. They sourced SIM cards and mule accounts mostly from MP and used them for their inter-state racket,” said a MP police involved in the probe.

The men in Nuh operated an illegal call centre at a flat in Gurugram, which was used to make calls to people for duping them. The SIM cards, sourced by operatives in MP and other states, reached the kingpins through middlemen based in Patna. The mule bank accounts served as the pipeline through which more than Rs 3,000 crore was routed.