BJP leader Prem Kumar set to be elected unopposed as Bihar assembly Speaker

PATNA: Former minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Prem Kumar, who has won the Gaya Town seat for the ninth consecutive term in recent Bihar polls, is set to be elected as Speaker of Bihar legislative assembly unopposed.

Kumar filed his nomination papers for the post of assembly Speaker on Monday in the presence of Nitish, Samrat, Vijay and others.

The Opposition did not field any candidate against Kumar, paving the way for the latter’s election as Speaker unopposed.

He was officially proposed by the ruling NDA MLAs for the post of coveted post. A formal announcement about him being elected unopposed will be made on Tuesday.

JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, LJP(RV) MLA Raju Tiwari and RLM MLA Madhav Anand were also present at the time of filing nomination papers.

Meanwhile, the first session of the 18th Bihar assembly also started with the oath of newly-elected MLAs. Pro-tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav, appointed by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, conducted the oath-taking ceremony inside the House.

Several MLAs from the Mithilanchal region, including minister Arun Shankar Prasad, as well as singer and Alinagar legislator Maithili Thakur, who is the youngest in the House, took oath in Maithili, while some of the MLAs belonging to the minority community and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM opted for Urdu.