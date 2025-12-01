CBI arrests accused in Rubiya Sayeed abduction case after 36 years

SRINAGAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested an accused carrying Rs 10 lakhs bounty for his involvement in the 1989 abduction of Rubiya Sayeed, the daughter of then Home Minister Mufti Sayeed, after 36 years in Srinagar.

The accused, identified as Shafat Ahmed Shangloo, was arrested by the CBI officials from the Nishat area of Srinagar today.

According to a CBI spokesperson, Shangloo conspired with JKLF chief Yasin Malik and others in committing a crime under various sections of the RPC and the TADA Act during 1989.

JKLF militants had abducted Rubiya Sayeed, then a medical intern, on December 8, 1989, in Srinagar. Her abduction had taken place six days after her father Mufti Sayeed, who died in 2015, assumed charge as Home Minister in the then VP Singh government.

She was released by militants in exchange for five militants released by the then Farooq Abdullah government.