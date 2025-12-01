Chandigarh Diary | Haryana minister Vij forced to hitchhike

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij was recently left stranded outside the Kurushetra Development Board Office and had to hitch a ride to reach the Kurushetra University for an event. The incident took place when the minister attended an inaugural event at Bharam Sarovar where Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed a puja. After the event, Singh left for the university to participate in the International Gita seminar, leaving the transport minister behind. A viral video shows Vij standing alone on the road trying to stop Singh’s cavalcade but Singh did not notice. Eventually, MP Naveen Jindal stopped and offered Vij a lift.

Sukhu speaks to locals during morning walk

During his routine morning walk on Thursday, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited Kachari Bazaar in Dharamsala and engaged warmly with the locals. He spoke with the daughter of a vegetable vendor and enquired about their business. Interestingly, she was the same girl whom Sukhu spoke last year after which he had announced a loan waiver scheme for small shopkeepers in the state budget. As few young girls were waiting for a bus at Kachari Chowk, he also interacted with them and asked for their well-being besides talking to passersby. The winter session of the HP Assembly began in Dharamsala on Wednesday.