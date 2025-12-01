Congress firms up strategy for winter session

NEW DELHI: The Congress has decided to corner the government on issues such as national security, the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and air pollution, among other issues during the winter session of Parliament, to begin on Monday. However, the party will take a final call on Parliament strategies after a discussion with the INDIA bloc partners on Monday morning.

The decisions were reached at a meeting of the Congress parliamentary strategy group, chaired by CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, on Sunday evening. Besides Sonia Gandhi, the meeting was attended by Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore, among others.