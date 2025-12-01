'Cops provoked my brother to kill': Maharashtra woman who ‘married’ dead boyfriend after her family killed him

A 21-year-old woman in Nanded district, Maharashtra, who “married” the corpse of her lover, has accused two police officials of abetting his murder.

Aanchal Mamidwar claimed that on the day Saksham Tate (20) was killed, her brother Himesh took her to Itwara police station to file a complaint against Saksham. When she refused, she alleged, the officials encouraged Himesh to kill him instead.

“I only demanded that my father and brothers be punished the same way Saksham died. Now I have married him and will stay with his family,” Aanchal told reporters.

Saksham was allegedly shot and fatally assaulted with a tile by Himesh on November 28, due to caste differences. His father Gajanan Mamidwar and brother Sahil, along with Himesh, have been arrested in connection with the killing.

Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar said an inquiry would be conducted by an Additional SP-rank officer into Aanchal’s allegations. “She did not raise this earlier, but her statement has now been recorded,” he said.

Aanchal, who had been in love with Saksham for three years, demanded capital punishment for the accused. Police noted that both Saksham and Himesh were known to law enforcement for past offences.

Six individuals have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Arms Act. Those arrested have been remanded in police custody for three days.