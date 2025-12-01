Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens for trial run; inauguration expected by month-end

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, expected to reduce travel time by almost four hours, was opened for a trial run on Monday. Developed at an approximate cost of Rs 12,000 crore, the corridor will significantly reduce the travel time between the national capital and the city located in the Doon Valley on the foothills of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand from the existing 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours.
The access controlled expressway, that has an operational speed limit of 100 kmph starts from Akshardham Temple in Delhi and passes through many districts of Uttar Pradesh such as Baghpat, Baraut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Saharanpur and culminates at Dehradun.
The 210-km-long expressway was expected to be ready by March 2024. Speaking at the monthly interactive session—Delhi Dialogues—organised by TNIE, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra last week said that the remaining work of the project had almost been completed and the expressway would be opened by the end of this month.
The project was approved in 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the expressway in December 2021.
The expressway will also have a spur towards Haridwar and also connect to Char Dham Highway, thus enhancing the connectivity to the hill stations and pilgrimage sites of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The last 20-km long stretch passes through the eco-sensitive zone of Rajaji National Park where Asia’s longest elevated wildlife corridor (12km) that includes 340 metre Daat Kali tunnel is being constructed.
Multiple animal passes have been provided in the Ganeshpur-Dehradun section for avoiding animal-vehicle collisions. The corridor also has arrangements for rainwater harvesting at intervals of 500m and over 400 water recharge points.
The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has planned to install solar panels along the 14.75 km-long stretch of the Expressway, including a 6.9 km elevated section starting from Akshardham junction (near Delhi-Meerut Expressway) to at DLF Ankur Vihar situated at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh (UP) border.
The estimated cost of the pilot project is Rs 1,479.22 crore, which is to harness up to seven (megawatt) MW of solar power. It will be commissioned within 18 months, with a 25-year power agreement.