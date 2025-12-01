ED raids 12 locations linked to religious institute in Maharashtra over money laundering allegation

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at 12 locations on Monday across Maharashtra's Nandurbar and Mumbai in connection with a money laundering allegation against religious educational institute Jamia Islamia Ishaatul Uloom.

Law enforcement agencies last year found that two Yemeni nationals were illegally residing at the institute premise in Akkalkuwa, leading to the probe.

Agencies also found that there were irregularities at As-Salam Hospital, run by the same trust, including illegal occupancy and administrative lapses. It is alleged that the college was showing “fake or inflated patient figures” to obtain approvals and benefits. Additionally, it is alleged that tribal land in Akkalkuwa was taken under the guise of expansion.

Agencies are still probing into the mater.

During the probe, the local police found that the organisation has received donations from both domestic and foreign sources into the institute’s bank accounts.

This led to cancellation of the trust's Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act registration by Ministry of Home Affairs on July 15, 2024 for allegedly channelising foreign funds to non-registered NGOs.

The probe is based on an FIR and chargesheet filed by Akkalkuwa Police in April 2025.

The ED is looking into violations under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), a criminal law used to trace and prosecute money laundering activities, and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) which regulates foreign exchange transactions. The agency is also looking into allotment of land and money trail for the same.