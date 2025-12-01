Government not averse to taking up discussion on SIR, electoral reforms: Kiren Rijiju

NEW DELHI: Union parliamentary affairs minister, Kiren Rijiju, on Monday stated in Rajya Sabha that the Government is not averse to holding a detailed discussion on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Clarifying the Government’s stand on the Opposition’s insistence, he said that their request for a debate on the issue is already under active consideration.

However, Rijiju urged the Opposition members not to press for a strict timeline for conducting the discussion.

“Nobody is undermining any matter which was brought out by the Opposition party yesterday in the all-party meeting or Business Advisory Committee (BAC) today. What I am saying is, it is under the consideration of the government…if you put a condition that it has to be taken up today itself, then it becomes difficult, because you have to give certain space,” Rijiju said.

The minister also said that certain parties raised matters other than the SIR and stressed the need to protect their rights as well.

“However, I am saying again, the matter is related to whatever you call it, special intensive revision or electoral reforms or whatever. I have stated before the beginning of the winter session that the Government is not averse to taking up discussion on anything,” said Rijiju.