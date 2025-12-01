Government not averse to taking up discussion on SIR, electoral reforms: Kiren Rijiju

NEW DELHI: Union parliamentary affairs minister, Kiren Rijiju, on Monday stated in Rajya Sabha that the Government is not averse to holding a detailed discussion on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Clarifying the Government’s stand on the Opposition’s insistence, he said that their request for a debate on the issue is already under active consideration.
However, Rijiju urged the Opposition members not to press for a strict timeline for conducting the discussion.
“Nobody is undermining any matter which was brought out by the Opposition party yesterday in the all-party meeting or Business Advisory Committee (BAC) today. What I am saying is, it is under the consideration of the government…if you put a condition that it has to be taken up today itself, then it becomes difficult, because you have to give certain space,” Rijiju said.
The minister also said that certain parties raised matters other than the SIR and stressed the need to protect their rights as well.
“However, I am saying again, the matter is related to whatever you call it, special intensive revision or electoral reforms or whatever. I have stated before the beginning of the winter session that the Government is not averse to taking up discussion on anything,” said Rijiju.
As the Opposition continued insisting on a timeline referring to his remarks at the BAC that he would respond by Sunday 9 pm, the minister said, “Please give us some time while there are other businesses, which are listed, that can be taken up. The demand, which you have put forward, has not been rejected. So, don't presume that the government is not ready to discuss any matter. Please do not put a condition on the timeline,” the minister added.
On this, Trinamool Congress (TMC) floor leader Derek O'Brien retorted sharply. “Problem is not the timeline but the trust deficit,” he shouted back.
As the Upper House welcomed Radhakrishnan on his first day of conducting the House proceedings, O'Brien called for the start of a discussion on electoral reforms with immediate effect, while the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) MP John Brittas said the Parliamentary Affairs Minister should honour his words and the House should hold a discussion on electoral reforms.
Earlier, Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that the discussion should start immediately. He also asked the ruling party not to divide opposition parties. “Don't divide us. If you try to divide us, we will be stronger,” he said.
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan disallowed the notices given by nine Opposition members on several issues, including a discussion on SIR under rule 267, leading to protests by them. The Chairman later asked members to raise their Zero Hour mentions.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced SIR in West Bengal, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, and Goa.
Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will go to the polls in 2026. In Assam, where polls are also due in 2026, the revision of electoral rolls was announced separately.