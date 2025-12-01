Government to bring bill to impose 70% cess on tobacco

NEW DELHI: The Central government is set to replace the Compensation Cess with a new levy of 70% or higher on tobacco and tobacco-related products.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha on Monday to replace the existing GST Compensation Cess currently imposed on these products.

Under the new Bill, tobacco and related products will attract a 70% cess over and above 40% GST, while cigarettes will face a specific cess ranging from Rs 2,700 to Rs 11,000 per thousand sticks, depending on length. The move is aimed at safeguarding tax revenues once the Compensation Cess is phased out.