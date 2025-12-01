GPS spoofing of flights reported at major airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai: Centre tells RS

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday disclosed that incidents of GPS spoofing and interference with flights have been reported at major airports in the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai.

In a written reply to questions raised by YSRCP MP S Niranjan Reddy in the Rajya Sabha, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed that GPS spoofing was reported in the vicinity of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi.

"Some flights reported GPS spoofing in the vicinity of IGIA, New Delhi while using GPS based landing procedures, while approaching on RWY (runway) 10. Contingency procedures were used for GPS spoofed flights approaching to RWY 10.

"There were no effects on movements of flights, on other runway ends having conventional navigational aids being operational," the minister said.

Global Positioning System (GPS)/ Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) spoofing and jamming refer to attempts to manipulate a user's navigation system by giving false signals.

The minister stated that the Wireless Monitoring Organisation (WMO) has been directed to identify the source of the spoofing.

"Airports Authority of India (AAI) has also requested Wireless Monitoring Organisation (WMO) to possibly identify the source of interference/ spoofing.