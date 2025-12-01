Haryana body builder allegedly beaten to death for questioning eve teasing at wedding; four detained, say police

Four people have been rounded up for questioning in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old professional bodybuilder, Rohit Dhankar, for protesting against alleged sexual misconduct towards women during a wedding in Haryana's Bhiwani.

According to media reports citing eye witness accounts, Dhankar was brutally beaten up with hockey sticks and rods by a group of 18-20 men on Friday night while he was attending the wedding ceremony of a friend's relative.

Jatin, whose relative's wedding it was, told reporters, "We were at the wedding. There we saw some people using improper language and we pointed out to them that girls were around...After one hour, when we left, they intercepted us."

The assailants blocked their car at a railway crossing, and beat Dhankhar with rods and hockey sticks, he said.

Dhankhar was rushed to PGIMS hospital in Rohtak where he succumbed on Saturday.