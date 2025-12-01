Himachal announces reward of up to Rs 10 lakh for information on drug traffickers

CHANDIGARH: To curb the drug menace in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to give a reward to those who provide information about people involved in the chitta (an adulterated form of heroin) business. The reward ranges from a minimum of Rs 10,000 to a maximum of Rs 10 lakh.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday led the Anti-chitta Awareness Walkathon in Dharamshala in which a large number of school children and people from various sections of society took part.

"There were many challenges when the government came to power but we decided to confront them head-on. Together, we have broken the backbone of major drug suppliers and inter-state gangs,” said CM Sukhu.

Seeking cooperation from every section of society, he announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information on up to 2 grams of chitta, Rs 25,000 for up to 5 grams, Rs. 50,000 for up to 25 grams, Rs 5 lakh for up to 1 kg, and Rs 10 lakh for more than 1 kg. He added that rewards above Rs 5 lakh would be given for helping to bust major networks. Information can be provided at the emergency number 112, he said.

He urged young people to become active partners in eradicating the drug problem, emphasizing that the fight against narcotics requires collective effort and sustained vigilance.

The walkathon, which started from Dari Ground in Dharamshala, was marked with anti-drug slogans, with students and locals carrying placards giving the message of a drug-free Himachal and eradication of all type of drugs including chitta from the state, and concluded at the Police Ground.

Sukhu accompanied the children throughout the entire stretch, giving a clear message of the commitment of the government to wipe out chitta and other drugs from the state. He also interacted with children taking selfies with him and encouraged them to join the fight against chitta and other psychotropic drugs.