Indian Railways promotes three Women’s Cricket World Cup champions to post of Officer on Special Duty

NEW DELHI: In keeping with its long tradition of supporting and promoting sporting talent — with its players regularly representing India on the world stage — the Ministry of Railways on Monday promoted three women cricketers, Pratika Rawal, Sneh Rana, and Renuka Singh Thakur, to Group ‘B’ Officer-grade posts as Officers on Special Duty (Sports) through Out-of-Turn Promotion. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, encouraging them during their visit to the ministry, said they have made the nation proud with their exceptional performance in the Cricket World Cup.
In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said that the out-of-turn promotions were granted in recognition of the players’ exceptional performances in India’s victorious 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup campaign.
"All three players will be entitled to the pay and benefits of a Group ‘B’ Gazetted Officer, under Level-8 of the Pay Matrix as per the 7th CPC. This initiative of the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) will not only provide financial security to the three women cricketers but also entrust them with administrative responsibilities," the ministry said.
It may be recalled that earlier in November, the three athletes were felicitated at Rail Bhawan by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Pratika Rawal — a brilliant woman cricketer — has been serving as a Senior Clerk in Northern Railway and has now been promoted to the Group ‘B’ Gazetted post of OSD (Sports). "She is a very strong opening batter from Delhi and contributed significantly to India’s World Cup–winning campaign," the Railways said.
Renuka Singh Thakur, previously a Junior Clerk in Northern Railway, has also been promoted to the Group ‘B’ Gazetted post of OSD (Sports). A right-arm medium-fast bowler, she has been a consistent match-winner with key spells in crucial games.
Sneh Rana, serving as a Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk (CCTC) in Northern Railway, has been elevated to the Group ‘B’ Gazetted post of OSD (Sports). She is an all-rounder from Uttarakhand and has delivered crucial performances with both bat and ball.