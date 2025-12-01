Indian Railways promotes three Women’s Cricket World Cup champions to post of Officer on Special Duty

NEW DELHI: In keeping with its long tradition of supporting and promoting sporting talent — with its players regularly representing India on the world stage — the Ministry of Railways on Monday promoted three women cricketers, Pratika Rawal, Sneh Rana, and Renuka Singh Thakur, to Group ‘B’ Officer-grade posts as Officers on Special Duty (Sports) through Out-of-Turn Promotion. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, encouraging them during their visit to the ministry, said they have made the nation proud with their exceptional performance in the Cricket World Cup.

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said that the out-of-turn promotions were granted in recognition of the players’ exceptional performances in India’s victorious 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup campaign.

"All three players will be entitled to the pay and benefits of a Group ‘B’ Gazetted Officer, under Level-8 of the Pay Matrix as per the 7th CPC. This initiative of the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) will not only provide financial security to the three women cricketers but also entrust them with administrative responsibilities," the ministry said.