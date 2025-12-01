Launch pads active across LoC, terrorists waiting for winters, says BSF official

SRINAGAR: Against the backdrop of launch pads of several terrorists being active across the Line of Control (LoC), the border guards have deployed advanced surveillance equipment and upped the vigil to foil infiltration attempts from across the border, a senior BSF officer said on Sunday.

IG BSF Kashmir Frontier Ashok Yadav told reporters that during Operation Sindoor in May, the BSF and Army destroyed many launch pads and forward locations of Pakistan at the Line of Control (LoC).

On May 7, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor to target and destroy militant infrastructure in Pakistan and Pok to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed. The skirmishes between India and Pakistan continued for three days and on May 10, both countries announced a ceasefire.

In view of the launchpads destroyed during the operation and their vulnerability, they (Pakistan) shifted some launch pads to other places. “But still several are intact and active at the LoC with terrorists’ presence”, the IG said.