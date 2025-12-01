Manipur government forms panels to rehabilitate displaced people after month-long protest

GUWAHATI: Manipur government on Monday constituted state and district levels committees to “strengthen” the ongoing efforts for rehabilitation and resettlement of the people who were internally displaced by the ethnic violence.

The government made an announcement on the constitution of the panels through a statement, issued hours after the internally displaced persons (IDPs) had launched a month-long protest demanding their resettlement at their original homes by this month.

The statement said the constitution of the committees reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring a coordinated, responsive and people-centred approach to restoring stability and supporting affected families.

The state level committee will be headed by the Chief Secretary. Commissioners of Finance, Home, and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, with the Special or Additional Secretary (Home) serving as Convenor, will provide policy direction. The district level committees will be headed by respective district magistrates.

“This high-level body is designed to ensure unified decision-making, enhance inter-departmental coordination, and address systemic issues that may affect the overall progress of rehabilitation and resettlement efforts across the state,” the statement said.