Marandi claims Dhanbad coal mafia switching to Apple FaceTime to evade ED surveillance

RANCHI: Making a sensational revelation, State BJP Chief and Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, has claimed that fearing the possibility of normal phone calls being traced, the police and the coal mafia in Dhanbad are now preparing to operate a coal theft syndicate using Apple’s FaceTime. According to Marandi, this indicates a new strategy in which elements within the police and the coal mafia may be shifting to FaceTime, considered more difficult to intercept due to its advanced security features.
FaceTime is regarded as safe and secure because it uses end-to-end encryption, meaning only the sender and receiver can access the audio and video content. Apple states that it does not store the content of FaceTime calls and regularly updates its software to address vulnerabilities.
Marandi further stated that following the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) crackdown and sustained pressure on the coal mafia, which exposed widespread coal theft, there has been an undeclared partial pause in the illegal coal trade in Dhanbad. This, he said, has instilled fear among the mafia, leading to a slight reduction in the ongoing plunder. However, he claimed his reliable sources have informed him that coal thieves are becoming active again and have changed their communication methods to evade the law.
“The most shocking information is that a shopkeeper at Bank More in Dhanbad recently ordered about 55 iPhones. The motive is clear: fearing that normal calls can be traced, the police and the mafia are now preparing to run a coal theft syndicate through FaceTime,” Marandi told media persons at the State BJP headquarters in Ranchi on Friday. He reiterated that this reflects a new strategy by those involved, including some within the police, to exploit FaceTime’s reputation for being harder to intercept.
Marandi urged central investigative agencies to closely monitor the iPhones that have recently become active in Dhanbad, as well as their buyers and users, both known and unknown. He asserted that no matter what technology the thieves adopt, he will continue to expose them to stop the plunder of the state’s natural resources.
Police officials, however, expressed ignorance of these claims.
“I have no idea about it,” said Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police, Prabhat Kumar.
Marandi’s remarks gain significance in light of the Enforcement Directorate’s recent raids at 44 locations across Jharkhand and West Bengal on 21 November, during which cash and jewellery worth over ₹14 crore were recovered, along with a substantial amount of incriminating evidence.
According to an official communiqué issued by the ED, the action, carried out under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 , was linked to a sprawling illegal coal mining, theft, transportation, and sale racket allegedly operating across the two states for years. Officials also recovered various property deeds tied to the coal syndicate, agreements related to land transactions, digital devices, and books of accounts belonging to entities allegedly controlled by the accused.
The ED reported that raids were conducted at 20 locations across Dhanbad and Dumka in Jharkhand. These locations are linked to individuals including Lal Bahadur Singh, Anil Goyal, Sanjay Khemka, Amar Mondal, and several others associated with their companies and entities operating in Dhanbad.