Marandi claims Dhanbad coal mafia switching to Apple FaceTime to evade ED surveillance

RANCHI: Making a sensational revelation, State BJP Chief and Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, has claimed that fearing the possibility of normal phone calls being traced, the police and the coal mafia in Dhanbad are now preparing to operate a coal theft syndicate using Apple’s FaceTime. According to Marandi, this indicates a new strategy in which elements within the police and the coal mafia may be shifting to FaceTime, considered more difficult to intercept due to its advanced security features.

FaceTime is regarded as safe and secure because it uses end-to-end encryption, meaning only the sender and receiver can access the audio and video content. Apple states that it does not store the content of FaceTime calls and regularly updates its software to address vulnerabilities.

Marandi further stated that following the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) crackdown and sustained pressure on the coal mafia, which exposed widespread coal theft, there has been an undeclared partial pause in the illegal coal trade in Dhanbad. This, he said, has instilled fear among the mafia, leading to a slight reduction in the ongoing plunder. However, he claimed his reliable sources have informed him that coal thieves are becoming active again and have changed their communication methods to evade the law.