MP CM Mohan Yadav’s son marries in mass ceremony, marking departure from lavish political weddings

BHOPAL: In a significant departure from the extravagant five-star and destination weddings often associated with the families of political heavyweights, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav’s son, Dr Abhimanyu Yadav, married his bride, Dr Ishita Yadav, at a mass marriage ceremony in the family’s home city of Ujjain on Sunday.

Abhimanyu and Ishita were among 21 couples from various Hindu communities who tied the knot at the vibrant ceremony held in Sawarakhedi, Ujjain.

The newly married couples, including the CM’s son and daughter-in-law, received blessings from prominent Hindu seers and religious leaders. Among them were Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, Hindu Rashtra proponent and religious preacher Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri ‘Bageshwar Dham Sarkar’, and Akhara Parishad head Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj.

The event was also graced by several distinguished guests, including Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and D.D. Uikey, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, and MP Vidhan Sabha Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar.

While congratulating all the newly married couples, Governor Mangubhai Patel praised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for setting “a fine example of social harmony” by arranging his younger son’s marriage at a mass wedding ceremony.