Mumbai businesswoman stripped naked, assaulted at gunpoint by pharma firm MD; case registered

A 51-year-old businesswoman in Mumbai was allegedly forcibly stripped naked at gunpoint, abused and threatened by senior officials of a private company, according to reports by NDTV and India Today.

The woman, in her complaint to the Mumbai Police, named Joy John Pascal Post, Managing Director and founder member of Franco-Indian Pharmaceuticals.

According to the complaint, the woman was called to the pharma company's premises under the pretext of a business meeting. Once there, she claimed the accused forced her to remove her clothes at gunpoint, verbally abused her, and recorded videos and photographs, threatening to make them public if she spoke out.

Following her complaint, Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Post and five others under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 354A, 354B, 326, 509, and 506, as well as provisions of the IT Act.

The woman, who runs a photo-frame and gifting business in Mahalaxmi, has cooperated with investigators, and her statement has been recorded. Authorities have confirmed that a detailed probe is underway. The accused have denied the allegations, calling the incident a conspiracy.