One dead, three injured as major portion of over 50-year-old bridge collapses in MP’s Raisen

BHOPAL: A major portion of a more than 50-year-old bridge collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district on Monday, killing a 35-year-old man and injuring at least three others.

While a three-member enquiry committee has been constituted to probe the matter, AA Khan, who is a manager of the MP Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) has been suspended.

The portion of the bridge in Nayagaon area on the Bareli-Pipariya State Highway in Raisen district collapsed while a motorcycle and scooter were passing over it.

At least four persons, all of them riding the two-wheelers, sustained serious injuries in the mishap. They were first rushed to Bareli Civil Hospital from where doctors referred some of them to AIIMS-Bhopal.

One of the injured, identified as Devendra Dhakad (35), succumbed to wounds during the course of treatment at AIIMS-Bhopal.

As per informed sources in Raisen district, Dhakad was returning to his village in Raisen after the Bidai ceremony of his sister, who was married on Sunday.