Opposition using Parliament to vent out frustration, no place for drama: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Parliament is not a place for drama, it is a place for delivery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday in a hard-hitting attack on the opposition and accused it of turning the House into a "warm up arena" for elections or as an outlet to vent out frustration after defeat.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament ahead of the Winter session, he said the session must not become a stage for political theatrics but a platform for constructive and result-driven debate, and offered to give the opposition tips to bring positivity in politics.

"We need to work with a sense of responsibility. Parliament is not a place for drama, it is a place for delivery," Modi said, hitting out at the opposition for stalling parliamentary proceedings.

The Monsoon session of Parliament was virtually washed out over opposition protests on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The opposition has also threatened to stall the Winter session of Parliament over the SIR exercise in nine states and three union territories, if the issue was not discussed in Parliament.

"For some time now, our Parliament is being used either as a warm up arena for elections or as an outlet for frustration after defeat," Modi said.