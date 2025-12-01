Patanjali ghee fails quality tests; Company fined Rs 1.40 lakh in Uttarakhand

PITHORAGARH: A sample of ghee manufactured by the prominent Indian company Patanjali has failed quality control tests, leading to significant penalties imposed by a local court in Uttarakhand.
The failure, confirmed by both state and national laboratories, involved adulteration, prompting authorities to levy a combined fine exceeding Rs 1.40 lakh against the producer, distributor, and retailer.
The case dates back to October 2020, when Senior Food Safety Officer Dilip Jain collected a sample of Patanjali ghee from Karan General Store in Kashni, Pithoragarh, for routine inspection.
Initial testing at the Government Laboratory in Rudrapur revealed that the product did not meet prescribed standards and confirmed the presence of adulterants.
Following the initial failure, Patanjali Ayurved Limited challenged the findings.
In response, the sample was forwarded to the National Laboratory in Ghaziabad for a definitive review.
According to sources familiar with the matter, the national lab also confirmed the product was substandard, solidifying the case against the manufacturers and sellers.
The Food Safety Officer subsequently filed a case in the court of the Additional District Magistrate, Pithoragarh. Delivering the verdict this past Thursday, ADM Yogendra Singh, after hearing all arguments and reviewing the evidence, ruled against the implicated parties.
The ruling stipulated a penalty of Rs 1,00,000 against the producer, Patanjali Ayurved Limited. Furthermore, the distributor, Brahm Accessories of Dharchula Road, Pithoragarh, was fined Rs 25,000, while the retailer, Karan General Store, was penalised Rs 15,000.
The decision against the nationally recognised brand has sparked considerable discussion across the state and beyond regarding food safety standards.
Food Safety Officer Dilip Jain commented on the ruling, stating, "The integrity of food products is paramount. This judgment sends a clear message that even high-profile brands must adhere strictly to the established quality benchmarks set for consumer safety."