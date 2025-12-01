Patanjali ghee fails quality tests; Company fined Rs 1.40 lakh in Uttarakhand

PITHORAGARH: A sample of ghee manufactured by the prominent Indian company Patanjali has failed quality control tests, leading to significant penalties imposed by a local court in Uttarakhand.

The failure, confirmed by both state and national laboratories, involved adulteration, prompting authorities to levy a combined fine exceeding Rs 1.40 lakh against the producer, distributor, and retailer.

The case dates back to October 2020, when Senior Food Safety Officer Dilip Jain collected a sample of Patanjali ghee from Karan General Store in Kashni, Pithoragarh, for routine inspection.

Initial testing at the Government Laboratory in Rudrapur revealed that the product did not meet prescribed standards and confirmed the presence of adulterants.

Following the initial failure, Patanjali Ayurved Limited challenged the findings.

In response, the sample was forwarded to the National Laboratory in Ghaziabad for a definitive review.