PM Modi assures continued support to Sri Lanka in telephonic call with President Dissanayake

Modi assured that India would continue extending all necessary support in the days ahead, reiterating the country’s role as a “First Responder” in line with its Vision MAHASAGAR.

He said India would remain actively engaged as Sri Lanka works to restore essential services, rehabilitate affected communities, and rebuild livelihoods in regions hit hardest by the floods.

Meanwhile, India’s rescue and evacuation operations continue across multiple fronts.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has operated special flights over the past week to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in Sri Lanka, bringing home more than 2,000 citizens aboard military and commercial aircraft, the external affairs ministry said. Joint rescue efforts involving Chetak helicopters from the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and IAF Mi-17 helicopters have assisted or airlifted more than 150 people from isolated or inundated areas. Among those rescued were pregnant women, infants, critically injured persons, and around 30 foreign nationals from countries including Australia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Germany, Iran, Poland, Pakistan, Slovenia, and South Africa.

On the ground, 80 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are carrying out search-and-rescue missions in severely affected and cut-off regions. Teams have conducted evacuations in Puttalam, helping stranded children and women, and have also undertaken operations in Kochikade and Badulla.

India has delivered 53 tonnes of relief supplies so far. This includes 9.5 tonnes of emergency rations transported by two Indian Navy warships participating in an international fleet review in Colombo, 31.5 tonnes airlifted by three IAF aircraft, and an additional 12 tonnes sent on Monday aboard the naval vessel INS Sukanya.