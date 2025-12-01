PM terms Tamil as ‘pride of India’ in Mann ki Baat, urges people to learn it

On agriculture, Modi announced a historic milestone, stating India’s food grain production had touched 357 million tonnes—an increase of 100 million tonnes in the past decade. He also noted that honey production had more than doubled to over 1.5 lakh metric tonnes, with exports rising threefold. Under the Honey Mission, over 2.25 lakh bee boxes have been distributed by Khadi Gramodyog.

Reiterating his ‘vocal for local’ push, the Prime Minister said he gifted locally crafted items to world leaders during the G-20 Summit in South Africa, including a bronze Nataraja, silver artworks from Karimnagar and Udaipur, and a brass urli from Kerala.

Modi also highlighted achievements in the drone and defence sectors, space start-ups, the Geeta Mahotsava, Constitution Day celebrations, and the hoisting of the Dharmadhwaja at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He further praised natural farming initiatives in South India and promoted winter tourism in Uttarakhand.