Sitharaman introduces 2 bills in Lok Sabha to levy excise duty on tobacco, cess on pan masala

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday introduced two bills in the Lok Sabha to levy excise duty on tobacco and tobacco products, and a new cess on manufacturing of pan masala, which will replace the GST compensation cess on such sin goods.

The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will replace the GST compensation cess, which is currently levied on all tobacco products like cigarette, chewing tobacco, cigars, hookahs, zarda, and scented tobacco.

The bill seeks "to give the government the fiscal space to increase the rate of central excise duty on tobacco and tobacco products so as to protect tax incidence," once the GST compensation cess ends, according to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill.

The Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, seeks to levy cess on the production of specified goods like pan masala.

The government may notify any other goods on whose manufacturing such a cess can be levied.

Sin goods like tobacco and pan masala currently attract a GST of 28 per cent, plus a compensation cess which is levied at varied rates.

The central excise amendment bill seeks to levy excise duty on cigars / cheroots / cigarettes in the range of Rs 5,000–Rs 11,000 per 1,000 sticks. Also, it proposes levy of 60-70 per cent on unmanufactured tobacco and 100 per cent on nicotine and inhalation products.