West Bengal SIR: Over 21 lakh dead voters recorded till December 1

KOLKATA: West Bengal has recorded more than 21 lakh dead voters so far till Monday afternoon, according to sources in the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In North 24 Parganas district alone, more than 2.75 lakh dead voters have been identified in the state by the ECI. West Bardhaman and South 24 Parganas hold second and third positions respectively in term of dead voters identified by the Commission during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls so far in the state. West Bardhaman district has 1.57 lakh dead voters while it is 1.39 lakh so far till today, the Commission sources said.

Sources requesting anonymity said that the more than 90 per cent digitalisation of enumeration forms have already been completed.

The total number of dead voters in the state would be figured out after the complete digitalisation of ‘uncollected’ enumeration forms is done by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across the state. ‘Uncollected’ forms include voters who are absent, permanently shifted, dead and duplicate.

Many BLOs are yet to upload these forms, delaying the process of identifying dead voters, sources said. Following 'instructions' of local administrations, BLOs in several districts are seen reluctant to upload these forms, sources added.

Considering the seriousness of the issue, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal and special observer of electoral rolls Subrata Gupta have already held meetings with the district magistrates (DMs) functioning as district election observers (DEO) to streamline the process.