While welcoming new RS chairman, Kharge mentions Dhankar's sudden exit; treasury benches object

While welcoming the new Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on his first day of chairing the House proceedings on Monday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge made a mention of the "unexpected and sudden exit" of his predecessor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, irking the treasury benches.

Referring to the sudden exit of Dhankar, Kharge said, "It was a completely unexpected and sudden exit from the office of Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, which is unexpected in the annals of the parliamentary history. I was disheartened that this House did not get an opportunity to give him a farewell."

In his brief speech, Kharge urged the Chairman to maintain a balance between both sides and allow the opposition members also to raise their issues in the House.

Kharge also mentioned that Radhakrishnan is related to former three-term Lok Sabha MP CK Kuppuswamy, who was a member of the Congress.

"It is better if you keep a balance between both sides. I wish you a successful term... The background you come from was mentioned by the PM, but you should also not forget you are from a Congress family," he said.

Assuring the Chairman of his party's cooperation in the conduct of House proceedings, Kharge said the Congress "staunchly stands by constitutional values and time-honoured Parliamentary traditions."