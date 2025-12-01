Woman strangled to death after prolonged harassment by in-laws over dowry in UP

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her in-laws over dowry demands at Kasoli village in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

The victim, Hina, was killed on Sunday evening after prolonged harassment for dowry, officials said.

Circle Officer D Bajpai told reporters that police rushed to the spot upon receiving information and sent the body for postmortem.

A case has been registered against the victim's husband Khushnaseeb, father-in-law Intazar, mother-in-law Farzana and two brothers-in-laws, all of whom are absconding, he said.

Police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused, Bajpai added.

According to a complaint lodged by Hina's brother, she was married to Khushnaseeb on May 21, 2023, and had been facing continuous harassment for dowry since then.

He alleged that she was tortured and eventually strangled to death by her in-laws.