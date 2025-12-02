Ajmer Dargah to introduce licensed Khadims for first time in 75 years; move sparks massive opposition

JAIPUR: Licensed Khadims will soon be the only ones allowed to conduct pilgrimages at the world-famous Ajmer Dargah of Khwaja Garib Nawaz. Acting on the instructions of the Central Government, the Dargah Committee has, for the first time in 75 years, initiated the licensing process for Khadims.
On Monday, the government-appointed Dargah Nazim Mohammad Bilal Khan issued an official advertisement announcing that applications for Licensed Khadims will be accepted until January 5, 2026.
However, the move has sparked sharp opposition. The Anjuman Committee at the Dargah has termed the decision as an attack on tradition and warned that 10,000 Khadim families and millions of followers from across India and abroad will protest against this move. Objections have also resurfaced regarding the installation of CCTV cameras inside the shrine.
The Nazim had attempted to hold consultations before rolling out the licensing system. Two meetings were scheduled on November 24 and 27, but Khadim representatives did not attend either, after which the Committee proceeded unilaterally with the application process.
The Khadims of Ajmer Sharif Dargah are a community of hereditary caretakers who belong to the Sayyid lineage. They have been the traditional caretakers of the shrine of the Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti since medieval times, and their primary role is to assist pilgrims who visit the Dargah for spiritual solace and blessings.
The decision has triggered unrest ahead of the Urs beginning December 16. Anjuman Yadgare Sufiyan, the principal Khadim organisation, has strongly opposed the move. Its secretary, Syed Sarwar Chishti, said during a press conference, “This is our centuries-old ancestral and religious right. Since the Mughal era, Khadims have been performing their duties without any licence. The Dargah Committee cannot dare to take away this right.”
Warning of massive agitation, Chishti added, “If the Committee continues this process, 10,000 Khadim families will gather inside the dargah complex. Millions of Khwaja’s devotees from across the country and the world will stand with us. We will not tolerate this.”
He further accused the Committee of repeatedly hurting the sentiments of the Khadim community, citing the dispute over CCTV installation. According to him, the Ministry of Minority Affairs does not spend on the Dargah’s upkeep, while the salaries of government staff posted there are borne by the shrine itself. He also questioned the appointment of the Nazim, calling the committee “non-existent” and its orders “arbitrary.”
“We will seek to have this decision repealed. These unilateral decrees will not last long,” he said.
At the shrine, tensions between the Committee and the Khadim community are running high, and the issue could escalate into a major movement at any moment. Maintaining peace at the Dargah has once again emerged as a significant challenge.
On the other hand, Dargah Nazim Mohammad Bilal Khan maintains that the licensing process is fully compliant with legal and administrative directives.
“This is being done strictly according to the rules of the Central Government and the orders of the court. No one’s interests are being harmed,” he said.
He clarified that the system applies only to the Khadim community of Syed Zadgan and Sheikh Zadgan associated with the Dargah. The licensing framework, he said, is being implemented in accordance with Supreme Court and High Court orders, instructions from the Central and State Governments, district-level reports, and the Dargah Security Audit.
Section 11(F) of the Dargah Khawaja Saheb Act, 1955 defines duties, identification norms, procedures, facilities, and measures for the welfare of pilgrims—provisions that form the basis of this initiative.
It is notable that since the formation of the Dargah Committee in 1956, three administrators and 37 Nazims have completed their terms, but none implemented a licensing system until now.