Ajmer Dargah to introduce licensed Khadims for first time in 75 years; move sparks massive opposition

JAIPUR: Licensed Khadims will soon be the only ones allowed to conduct pilgrimages at the world-famous Ajmer Dargah of Khwaja Garib Nawaz. Acting on the instructions of the Central Government, the Dargah Committee has, for the first time in 75 years, initiated the licensing process for Khadims.

On Monday, the government-appointed Dargah Nazim Mohammad Bilal Khan issued an official advertisement announcing that applications for Licensed Khadims will be accepted until January 5, 2026.

However, the move has sparked sharp opposition. The Anjuman Committee at the Dargah has termed the decision as an attack on tradition and warned that 10,000 Khadim families and millions of followers from across India and abroad will protest against this move. Objections have also resurfaced regarding the installation of CCTV cameras inside the shrine.

The Nazim had attempted to hold consultations before rolling out the licensing system. Two meetings were scheduled on November 24 and 27, but Khadim representatives did not attend either, after which the Committee proceeded unilaterally with the application process.

The Khadims of Ajmer Sharif Dargah are a community of hereditary caretakers who belong to the Sayyid lineage. They have been the traditional caretakers of the shrine of the Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti since medieval times, and their primary role is to assist pilgrims who visit the Dargah for spiritual solace and blessings.

The decision has triggered unrest ahead of the Urs beginning December 16. Anjuman Yadgare Sufiyan, the principal Khadim organisation, has strongly opposed the move. Its secretary, Syed Sarwar Chishti, said during a press conference, “This is our centuries-old ancestral and religious right. Since the Mughal era, Khadims have been performing their duties without any licence. The Dargah Committee cannot dare to take away this right.”

Warning of massive agitation, Chishti added, “If the Committee continues this process, 10,000 Khadim families will gather inside the dargah complex. Millions of Khwaja’s devotees from across the country and the world will stand with us. We will not tolerate this.”