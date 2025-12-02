Body of child found stuffed inside metal box near UP's Bareilly highway

BAREILLY: The body of a minor boy was found stuffed inside a metal box dumped near bushes under the Nakatia river bridge along the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway in Bareilly's Izzatnagar area on Tuesday, police said.

A foul smell emanating from the box prompted locals to alert the police. When the box was opened, the body of a boy was recovered.

"Initial signs suggest he may have been killed elsewhere and the body dumped here," Additional Superintendent of Police, City, Manush Parikh said.

A forensic team was called to the spot and several crucial clues were collected, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya has formed four teams to crack the case.