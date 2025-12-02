BSF rolls out advanced AI-based anti-tunnelling, anti-drone systems along Indo-Pak border

He also added that, “We are also in a process of implementing a major technological solution on Jammu and Punjab border which will comprise off all the available solutions as it will be collective mix of all technologies which will have tunnel detection system also to prevent attempt on our adversaries part to infiltrate through tunnels."

"Thus we are implementing anti-tunneling system in Jammu which will have AI based night cameras so that the movement during the night is observed and appropriate reaction is given by the troops, also include electro optical targeting system (EOTS) which is combination of cameras and radar as radars detects the movement and subsequently camera focuses on that movement and analysis is made weather that movement is friendly or not friendly."

"Based on that action is taken by the troopers which are there at the border out post. The phase one of the anti-tunneling technology completed now phase two and three will be completed soon.”

Khandare said two additional battalions have been deployed to strengthen the anti-infiltration grid in Jammu. “All revierrine gaps are plugged using available resources and creating command posts and well lit environment in those areas and psoting adequate number of troops,’’ he said.

“For border surveillance, we are going to install an advance system in Punjab and Jammu sectors in coming days in which will include a mix night and optical cameras besides radar systems in order to enhance our observations on the border and if one tries to intrude or dig tunnel we get technical warning,’’ he added.

On the extent of flood-related damage to fencing along the Indo–Pak border, Khandare said, “It was not contiguous but approximately one third of the total fence in Punjab on the Indo-Pak international border was broken that was around 60 kilometres. In some places it was not possible to go to the border due to water logging."

"In this situation with so many gaps and little manpower at our disposal it is quite possible that anti national elements might have exploited certain gaps but we were quick to regain our grounds and lift the fence and go to the border. In Jammu region not that much of breach as nallas was seasons. As far fencing is concerned the damage was not much in Jammu,’’ he added.

He said the ageing fence along the Indo–Pak border is being replaced. “The fence which was erected on the Indo-Pak border has become quiet old so we are replacing to old fence with new design fence all along the indo-pak intentional border,’’ he said.