DGCA launches probe after Vistara aircraft operated on eight sectors with expired airworthiness certificate

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe after grounding one of Air India’s Vistara aircraft and derostering the personnel concerned, following the discovery that the airline had operated the aircraft on eight revenue sectors with an expired Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC), posing a potential risk to passenger safety.
ARC is issued annually for an aircraft after a comprehensive review of its maintenance records, physical condition, and verification of compliance with all airworthiness standards. It serves as a validation of the aircraft’s main Certificate of Airworthiness (C of A).
According to an official release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the ARC is issued by the airline operating the aircraft. After Vistara merged with Air India in 2024, it was decided that the DGCA would handle the first ARC renewal post-merger. The regulator subsequently issued certificates for 69 aircraft after satisfactory compliance by the airline.
However, in the case of the final aircraft, the 70th, the operator had applied to the DGCA for ARC renewal. “Subsequently, the aircraft was grounded for an engine change. During this period, the ARC had expired. However, the aircraft was released for service after engine change (by Air India),” the release stated.
On 26 November, the operator informed the regulator that the aircraft had been operated on eight revenue sectors despite the expired ARC.
The DGCA has instituted an investigation and instructed the operator to ground the aircraft. “Concerned personnel have been derostered with immediate effect pending investigation,” the release said.
Air India, acting on the DGCA’s instructions, is conducting an internal investigation to identify system deficiencies and implement corrective measures to prevent such lapses in future, it added. The ARC issuance process for the aircraft is currently under way.
Responding to the development, an Air India spokesperson said, “Air India remains unwavering in its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of operational integrity and safety, and any deviation from mandated compliance protocols is treated with utmost seriousness and is unacceptable to the organisation."
"An incident involving one of our aircraft operating without an airworthiness review certificate is regrettable. As soon as this came to our notice, it was duly reported to the DGCA and all personnel associated with the decision have been placed under suspension, pending further review. We have initiated a comprehensive internal investigation and are fully cooperating with the regulator," the spokeperson added.