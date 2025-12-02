DGCA launches probe after Vistara aircraft operated on eight sectors with expired airworthiness certificate

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe after grounding one of Air India’s Vistara aircraft and derostering the personnel concerned, following the discovery that the airline had operated the aircraft on eight revenue sectors with an expired Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC), posing a potential risk to passenger safety.

ARC is issued annually for an aircraft after a comprehensive review of its maintenance records, physical condition, and verification of compliance with all airworthiness standards. It serves as a validation of the aircraft’s main Certificate of Airworthiness (C of A).

According to an official release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the ARC is issued by the airline operating the aircraft. After Vistara merged with Air India in 2024, it was decided that the DGCA would handle the first ARC renewal post-merger. The regulator subsequently issued certificates for 69 aircraft after satisfactory compliance by the airline.

However, in the case of the final aircraft, the 70th, the operator had applied to the DGCA for ARC renewal. “Subsequently, the aircraft was grounded for an engine change. During this period, the ARC had expired. However, the aircraft was released for service after engine change (by Air India),” the release stated.