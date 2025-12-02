Give statutory authority to National Statistical Commission: Parliamentary Panel

NEW DELHI: A Parliamentary panel on Tuesday stressed the need for a strong, independent National Statistical Commission (NSC) with statutory authority to ensure credibility of official statistics.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, in its 27th Report on 'Performance review of NSC' pertaining to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, noted that discrepancies between official and private data undermine trust due to a lack of uniform standards.

The panel has recommended empowering the NSC as the nodal body to prescribe methodologies, harmonise data practices, and involve private agencies and experts through a permanent technical committee.

Suggesting a provision of statutory authority to NSC and empowering it as the nodal national body for statistics, it said, "The Committee stressed the need for a strong, independent National Statistical Commission (NSC) with statutory authority to ensure credibility of official statistics."

The Committee recommended integration of AI in the National Statistical System to enhance efficiency, accuracy and timeliness of data and also stressed the need for capacity building for the workforce with a clear ethical framework and guidelines for responsible AI use.

The Committee appreciated India's active global statistical engagements and adherence to international standards, however, noting the limited translation into tangible domestic outcomes.

The panel recommended the need for a comprehensive roadmap for international collaborations and research and development initiatives through MoUs, joint research and structured capacity-building programmes with reputed global institutions and universities.

The NSC is chaired by an eminent statistician and its four members have specialization and experience in specified statistical and allied fields.

The Chairman and Members of the National Statistical Commission are selected on the basis of the recommendations of a Search Committee duly constituted by the Government of India for the purpose, from time to time, it noted.