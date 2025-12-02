IndiGo flights face nationwide delays, cancellations; passengers report long waits

NEW DELHI: Recurring delays of Indigo flights across the country by five to seven hours throughout the day and the absence of information on the exact departure time caused much agony to passengers on Tuesday.

Five flights were cancelled while thousands of passengers suffered due to the delays on account of multiple reasons. Many of them highlighted their plight and reached out to the Civil Aviation Ministry and the aviation regulator through social media.

Indigo flights from Mumbai to Ahmedabad (6E 2347), Vadodara (6E 5126); Vadodara to Delhi (6E 6662) and Delhi to Vadodara (6E 5066) as well as Vadodara to Mumbai (6E 6087) were cancelled.

Indigo did not respond to repeated queries on the cancellations. An Indigo source conceded there were delays. Elaborating on the reasons, the source attributed it to operational reasons, delay in the arrival of incoming flights which subsequently delayed the outgoing one and bad weather were among the reasons cited by him. He ruled out the A320 software upgradation and stated that it had been completed by Sunday and was not connected with the delays on Tuesday.

Flyer Seerat Garewal posted on X: "Had the worst experience with Indigo today. Flight from Delhi to Bombay was at 12.45 pm, then got delayed to 2.20 pm, then 4.20 pm, then 5 pm and finally took off at 5.30 pm. No food, no compensation and on top of that they did not even inform about the inconvenience."