IndiGo Kuwait–Hyderabad flight diverted to Mumbai after bomb threat mails to Hyderabad airport

NEW DELHI: An IndiGo flight from Kuwait to Hyderabad was diverted to Mumbai on Tuesday morning after two alleged bomb threat mails were received by Hyderabad airport.
According to a flight-tracking platform, Flightradar24, the Airbus A321 aircraft took off from Kuwait International Airport at 1.56 am (local time) on 2 December, around 40 minutes behind schedule. It was airborne when the decision to divert it midway was taken.
A source at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport said, “We received two emails threatening that a bomb was placed on the flight 6E 12434 which was on its way to our airport from Kuwait.” After the airport alerted the airline, the cockpit crew decided to divert the flight to Mumbai airport.
The threat was later declared to be a hoax after intensive checks at Hyderabad airport.
An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed a security threat and the diversion. In a statement, the airline said, “A security threat was received for IndiGo flight 6E1234 operating from Kuwait to Hyderabad on 2nd December due to which the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft is cleared for operations.”
The spokesperson added, “We made all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities.”
An official at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport said, “After the flight received the necessary clearances from Mumbai, flight 6E 1234 reached Hyderabad today at 3.44 pm.” The flight was originally scheduled to reach the airport at 8.10 am.