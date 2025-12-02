IndiGo Kuwait–Hyderabad flight diverted to Mumbai after bomb threat mails to Hyderabad airport

NEW DELHI: An IndiGo flight from Kuwait to Hyderabad was diverted to Mumbai on Tuesday morning after two alleged bomb threat mails were received by Hyderabad airport.

According to a flight-tracking platform, Flightradar24, the Airbus A321 aircraft took off from Kuwait International Airport at 1.56 am (local time) on 2 December, around 40 minutes behind schedule. It was airborne when the decision to divert it midway was taken.

A source at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport said, “We received two emails threatening that a bomb was placed on the flight 6E 12434 which was on its way to our airport from Kuwait.” After the airport alerted the airline, the cockpit crew decided to divert the flight to Mumbai airport.