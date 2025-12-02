INTERVIEW | ‘1 extra week not enough, BLOs scramble to meet deadline’

They want to remove people who they believe will not vote for them,” DMK MP Kanimozhi tells TNIE, interpreting the statement of Home Minister Amit Shah the SIR exercise is to “purify” electoral rolls. Excerpts:

The Election Commission has extended the deadline for submitting SIR forms by a week. Is it enough?

It is not sufficient. We need more time. Many people travel, and not everyone lives in their birthplace; they often return home to vote. With such short notice, they may not be able to return on time, and in states like Tamil Nadu, the administration and the government are also battling the monsoons.

TN was among the first to approach the Supreme Court seeking a halt to the SIR process. Why?

We are challenging the constitutionality of the entire process. This exercise effectively strips people of their voting rights—a fundamental constitutional right. Another major concern is the rushed timeline. The previous SIR exercise took more than six months. If the government were serious, it could have announced it earlier, properly trained officials, and allowed sufficient time to verify and rectify.

It doesn’t end with losing voting rights. This will lead to mass disenfranchisement. If people are excluded from the rolls now, will they later be treated as non-citizens? What are the consequences of that?

There is also the issue of delimitation. Once rolls shrink, the number of seats allocated to states will be affected. If lakhs of names are removed from the rolls, states stand to lose even more representation.