Lack of transparency of Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean a concern: Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Presence of Chinese naval assets in the Indian Ocean is not a threat but their lack of transparency is a matter of concern, said Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, the Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of the Southern Naval Command.

Addressing the media on the eve of the Navy Day operational demo, he said the Navy has noted Chinese search vessels and surveillance platforms conducting under-sea domain activities, and occasional presence of sub-marines in the Indian Ocean Region.

The Vice Admiral said though the Chinese have the right to do so, "the clarity with which they are willing to contribute to the security of global commons is opaque." The Chinese navy had often claimed that their enhanced presence in the Indian Ocean Region was to counter the threats posed by pirates and the statement of the Vice Admiral is viewed as a refutation of the Chinese position.

Sameer, however, said the Indian Navy has been monitoring Chinese ships closely. "We have our eyes on them. We are sure that our maritime interests are not for a moment jeopardised by their presence," he added.

Regarding indigenisation in Navy manufacturing, he said it has been achieved 90% in the floating components, while 60% and 50% in the moving and combat components, respectively. "Our aim is to become fully self-reliant by 2047." He added that the nature of threat via sea has not changed, and the biggest concern now was the trafficking of narcotics.