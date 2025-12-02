Law panel not in favour of statutory backing of model code of conduct

NEW DELHI: The Law Commission is of the opinion that bringing in law to implement the model code of conduct (MCC) will hamper its enforcement during polls and “might” result in whittling down the powers of the Election Commission, which will not be conducive to holding, time-bound and fair elections.

The Commission made this observation in its submission to the Joint Committee of Parliament examining bills on holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The members of the 23rd Law Commission are scheduled to depose before the Joint Committee of Parliament on the simultaneous elections bills on December 4. The law panel said one of the MCC’s “greatest strengths” lies in its ability to deliver swift remedial action.