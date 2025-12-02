Lok Sabha to take up debate on electoral reforms on December 9; 10 hours allotted to discussion

After two days of relentless protests by the Opposition in the Parliament, for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, it has been decided that the Lok Sabha will take up a debate on the broader topic of electoral reforms on December 9, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed on Tuesday.

A discussion on '150 years of Vande Mataram', initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be conducted in the lower House on the previous day, the minister said.

Both debates have been allotted 10 hours each, with the option of extension if the House deems it fit.

The decision was taken after an all-party meeting and a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"During the All Party Meeting Chaired by Speaker Lok Sabha today, it has been decided to hold discussion in Lok Sabha on 150th Anniversary of National Song 'Vande Mataram' from 12 Noon on Monday 8th December and discussion on Election Reforms from 12 noon on Tuesday 9th December," Rijiju said in a post on X.

The minister said the discussion on electoral reforms would cover issues related to the election process and appealed to the opposition parties to "cooperate fully" with the decision taken.

"Finally, everybody has agreed for the discussion and my special appeal to all the members, especially the Opposition parties, is to cooperate fully with the decision taken. We all will take part. And also to enrich the Parliamentary proceedings by making very substantive and important contributions while the discussions and debates take place..," he said while briefing reporters after the BAC.