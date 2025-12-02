MP dissolved nine caste-based welfare boards without spending allocated funds, state tells assembly

BHOPAL: As many as nine caste/community-specific social welfare boards, which were formed by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government just a month before the 2023 Vidhan Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh, were dissolved on September 17, 2025, without receiving even a single rupee during their 23 months of existence.

The disclosure was made in the state government’s reply to a question by Congress MLA Pratap Grewal during the ongoing winter session of the Vidhan Sabha in Bhopal.

A total of 12 boards were created in April and October 2023 by the then Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP regime. These included the MP Kush Kalyan Board for the welfare of the Kushwaha community, Swarnakala Board for the Soni community, Telghani Board for the Sahu caste, Maa Puri Vayee Keer Board for the Keer community, Jai Minesh Board for the Meena community, Vishwakarma Board for the Vishwakarma community and Veer Tejaji Board for the Jats.

They also included the Rajak Samaj Kalyan Board and Maa Ahilya Devi Board for the Pal community, the Devnarayan Board for the Gurjar community, the Maharana Pratap Kalyan Board and the Jain Samaj Kalyan Board.

Out of these, nine boards formed in October 2023 were allotted Rs 8.34 crore in 2023, but not even a single rupee of those funds was released until the boards were dissolved in September 2025.

The information shared by Minister of State for Skill Development and Employment Gautam Tetwal in a written reply revealed that there was no information about any beneficiary being identified, selected or provided aid under any welfare scheme of the nine boards.

While not a single district-level meeting was held by any of the nine boards during the 23 months, three boards held state-level meetings on September 9, 2024, and three others conducted similar meetings in February to March 2025.