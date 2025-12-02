MP Gaurav Gogoi urges PM Modi to intervene as Tezpur University unrest intensifies, exams rescheduled

GUWAHATI: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention as Assam’s Tezpur University continues to face prolonged student-led unrest, which has disrupted both academic and administrative functioning and forced authorities to reschedule the end-term examinations.

In his letter, Gogoi, who also heads the Assam Congress unit, flagged what he described as “widespread dissatisfaction” among students, faculty members and staff owing to alleged administrative misconduct, lack of accountability and poor institutional management under the current Vice-Chancellor, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh.

According to him, the situation escalated after Singh made insensitive remarks following the death of music icon Zubeen Garg and the university failed to observe the state mourning period. This, he stated, contributed to campus unrest and a magisterial inquiry initiated by the Sonitpur district administration.

“The Tezpur University Teachers’ Association has reported several pressing issues, including administrative negligence, with the Vice Chancellor frequently (remaining) absent from campus without formal delegation of authority, leading to delays and administrative paralysis,” Gogoi said.