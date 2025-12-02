MP Gaurav Gogoi urges PM Modi to intervene as Tezpur University unrest intensifies, exams rescheduled

GUWAHATI: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention as Assam’s Tezpur University continues to face prolonged student-led unrest, which has disrupted both academic and administrative functioning and forced authorities to reschedule the end-term examinations.
In his letter, Gogoi, who also heads the Assam Congress unit, flagged what he described as “widespread dissatisfaction” among students, faculty members and staff owing to alleged administrative misconduct, lack of accountability and poor institutional management under the current Vice-Chancellor, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh.
According to him, the situation escalated after Singh made insensitive remarks following the death of music icon Zubeen Garg and the university failed to observe the state mourning period. This, he stated, contributed to campus unrest and a magisterial inquiry initiated by the Sonitpur district administration.
“The Tezpur University Teachers’ Association has reported several pressing issues, including administrative negligence, with the Vice Chancellor frequently (remaining) absent from campus without formal delegation of authority, leading to delays and administrative paralysis,” Gogoi said.
He further stated that the university’s academic performance had declined sharply, pointing to a significant drop in the National Institutional Ranking Framework standings due to shortages of teachers, stalled recruitment processes and inadequate research support.
“There are also allegations of financial and procurement irregularities, such as unauthorised use of university property, excessive travel expenditure, procurement without tendering, and engagement of agencies lacking transparency. Appointments and extensions have reportedly been made in violation of the Tezpur University Act and Statutes, including the tenure of the Finance Officer and the ad hoc creation of contractual positions,” Gogoi wrote.
He also highlighted concerns over the quality of newly constructed infrastructure, noting that hostels and academic buildings were already showing structural defects, indicating lapses in supervision and quality control.
“Tezpur University has long been a premier centre of learning in the Northeast, and its current decline underscores the need for immediate intervention to restore academic standards and institutional integrity. I seek your urgent attention to the issues outlined above and respectfully urge that necessary measures be undertaken to address the challenges confronting the university,” he appealed to the Prime Minister.
The student-led agitation, which began in September, has paralysed academic and administrative activities. The protestors are demanding action over several issues, including alleged financial irregularities under the Vice-Chancellor.