Navy to ramp up its presence in Lakshadweep; Bitra detachment to be ready next year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Navy will ramp up its presence in Lakshadweep, an archipelago of 36 Islands, which have strategic significance being close to the arterial shipping lanes in the Arabian sea. Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, said the Navy looks forward to placing its weapon systems there and will develop its infrastructure in the islands.

The Navy has currently got its footprints in Minicoy, Agatti and Bitra islands. The Air Force has already announced plans to upgrade its airport in Agatti and set up an air base in Minicoy.

Chief of Staff of Southern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Upal Kundu said the Navy is setting up a detachment in Bitra island, which "is more or less completed". He said the facility will be functional by next year.

Lakshadweep currently has two naval bases- INS Jatayu and INS Dweeprakshak. The Vice Admiral admitted that the fragility of the Lakshadweep ecosystem has been factored in and the expansion activities will take place in a measured way. "We don't want to upset the ecosystem," he added.

The development of defense infrastructure in Lakshadweep islands comes at the time of heightened maritime security threats. As per the Navy, they had deployed more than 35 ships and conducted 1000-plus boarding operations in the last one year to deal with piracy and attacks on ships.