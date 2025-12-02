Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'fake news', amend penal provisions to take action

NEW DELHI: A Parliamentary panel has asked the government to explore the feasibility of amending the penal provisions for publishing or telecasting fake news to include cancelling the accreditation of the journalist or the creator found guilty of indulging in such an act, according to a report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, chaired by BJP member Nishikant Dubey, also asked the government to define the term 'fake news' and incorporate suitable clauses in the existing regulatory framework for the media to combat misinformation and protect freedom of speech.

The report on 'Review of Mechanism to curb Fake News' also asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to consult all the stakeholders while arriving at the definition of fake news. "There is also a need to amend the penal provisions for publishing/telecasting fake news in relevant Acts/Rules/Guidelines for each form of media (print, electronic, digital)," the Committee said.

It said that the Ministry might explore the feasibility of cancelling the accreditation of a journalist/creator if found guilty of creating and/or propagating fake news. "Needless to say, all these should involve and emerge from a consensus-building exercise among media bodies and the relevant stakeholders," the Committee said.