Priyanka says mandatory pre-install of Sanchar Saathi shows country ‘slipping into dictatorship’

NEW DELHI: With the Department of Telecom asking mobile phone makers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi application in new handsets, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday described it as a "snooping app" and alleged that the government is turning the country into a dictatorship.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) directed manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets to ensure that its fraud reporting app Sanchar Saathi is pre-installed in all new devices within 90 days.

Asked about the issue by reporters outside Parliament, she said, "You are calling it a snooping app so you know what it is. So it is a snooping app. Clearly, it is ridiculous...citizens have their right to privacy, even all of you must be having the right to privacy to send your messages to family, friends, without the government looking at everything."

"It is not just one thing, it is not just snooping on the telephones, it is overall, they are turning this country into dictatorship in every form. You ask me everyday, why Parliament is not functioning, it is not functioning as they (the government) are refusing to talk about anything," the Congress general secretary said.

She said it is very easy to blame the opposition but the government is not allowing any discussion on anything.

"And that is not democracy," she alleged.

"A healthy democracy demands discussions, everybody has views, you hear them out," Gandhi said.