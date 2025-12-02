Raipur to host three-day literature festival from January 23; CM Vishnu Deo unveils official logo

RAIPUR: To cherish numerous cultural, intellectual and traditional blends of Indian literature as it exists, Chhattisgarh will host a three-day ‘Raipur Literature Festival’ from January 23 next year to engage in enlightened dialogues on subjects of literary interest.

Over 100 littérateur and writers from across the country will participate in the literary programme, which will be organised near the Tribal Museum at Nava Raipur.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday unveiled the official logo of the Raipur Literature Festival.

“The Raipur Literature Festival stands as an important chapter in Chhattisgarh’s Silver Jubilee year. The occasion will not only offer a shared platform for leading literary voices from across India but will also give readers and citizens an opportunity to engage with a rich spectrum of thoughts, experiences and creative expressions. The event will carve out a new literary identity for Chhattisgarh,” The CM said.

A total of 11 sessions will be conducted at the festival, including five parallel sessions, four plenary sessions and three interactive dialogue sessions, offering participants the opportunity to engage directly with authors and thinkers.

The theme 'Aadi se Anaadi tak', inscribed within the logo as a phrase, signifies the timeless journey of literature, a continuum from ancient compositions to ever-evolving modern narratives.

“It reflects the enduring message that literature transcends time, connecting ages, languages, societies and generations now reaching the age of artificial intelligence and its influence”, said Shashank Sharma, chairman of Chhattisgarh Sahitya Academy.