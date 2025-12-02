Raipur to host three-day literature festival from January 23; CM Vishnu Deo unveils official logo

RAIPUR: To cherish numerous cultural, intellectual and traditional blends of Indian literature as it exists, Chhattisgarh will host a three-day ‘Raipur Literature Festival’ from January 23 next year to engage in enlightened dialogues on subjects of literary interest.
Over 100 littérateur and writers from across the country will participate in the literary programme, which will be organised near the Tribal Museum at Nava Raipur.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday unveiled the official logo of the Raipur Literature Festival.
“The Raipur Literature Festival stands as an important chapter in Chhattisgarh’s Silver Jubilee year. The occasion will not only offer a shared platform for leading literary voices from across India but will also give readers and citizens an opportunity to engage with a rich spectrum of thoughts, experiences and creative expressions. The event will carve out a new literary identity for Chhattisgarh,” The CM said.
A total of 11 sessions will be conducted at the festival, including five parallel sessions, four plenary sessions and three interactive dialogue sessions, offering participants the opportunity to engage directly with authors and thinkers.
The theme 'Aadi se Anaadi tak', inscribed within the logo as a phrase, signifies the timeless journey of literature, a continuum from ancient compositions to ever-evolving modern narratives.
“It reflects the enduring message that literature transcends time, connecting ages, languages, societies and generations now reaching the age of artificial intelligence and its influence”, said Shashank Sharma, chairman of Chhattisgarh Sahitya Academy.
The logo of the upcoming festival offers an evocative representation of Chhattisgarh’s rich cultural and literary heritage. It captures, in a single artistic motif, the state’s identity, the biodiversity of Bastar, its tribal traditions, and the cultural significance of the iconic salfi tree, often regarded as the spirit of Chhattisgarh.
The logo also weaves together the state’s ancient literary roots, tribal heritage, social harmony and contemporary creative spirit. Chhattisgarh’s literary tradition, flowing “from the primordial to the eternal” is being cited as ‘vibrant’.
The Raipur Literature Festival will also search through regional and national issues besides examining the state’s own dialects. It will be organised every year from January 23 to 25.
The people and visitors during the three days of reading, conversation, exchange of ideas would gain an opportunity to tune in to the constructive discourse on the given theme and subjects.